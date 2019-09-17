Called rules of nutrition in adulthood
A balanced diet prolongs life. Dietician Olga Derbeneva studied the issue and called food rules in adulthood.
Expert suggest not to focus on “rejuvenating foods” such as Goji berries and green tea. The greatest health benefits will bring a varied menu. To prolong life, it is important to adhere to moderation, that is, the calorie content and the amount of meals eaten needs to be limited. Statistics shows that among long-livers there are no people with obesity, so it is advisable to monitor the weight.
The residents of the “oasis of long life” usually eat grains, dairy and vegetable products, and hence the amount of cholesterol-rich meat should be reduced or eliminated. It is better to replace it with fish and seafood, containing omega-3 fatty acid, improving brain function, condition of vessels and the heart, moisturizes the skin and retarding aging. After 40 years, it is recommended to give up milk, alcohol, semi-finished, bakery products.