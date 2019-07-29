Called signs of the most deadly cancer in women
More than a third die in the first year.
For ovarian cancer accounts for 4-6 percent of the total number of malignant tumors in women. However, in most cases, it is diagnosed in the later stages, has a tendency to rapid growth and metastasis, and therefore is one of the most frequent causes of death in gynecological Oncology.
More than one third of patients die from ovarian cancer in the first year after diagnosis, about the same percentage of women receiving treatment for this disease live five years or more.
In the case of early detection of ovarian cancer the chances of five-year survival rate increases to 90 percent, so only time to notice the disease is quite difficult.
In General, malignant lesions of the ovaries is detected in premenopausal and menopausal age, although can occur in younger, especially in the case of hereditary forms of the disease.
What is ovarian cancer
The concept of “ovarian cancer” actually encompasses a group of malignant tumors that can affect the epithelial tissue of the ovaries and germ and stromal cells.
Malignant lesions of the ovaries can be primary, secondary (developing of serous, teratogenic or pseudomucinous cyst of the ovary) and metastatic.
At the beginning of the disease the tumor has an intact capsule and not out on the surface of the body. In the later stages is involvement of the uterus and fallopian tubes and spread to adjacent organs, and later found metastases in the lymph nodes and organs located outside the abdominal cavity.
Causes of ovarian cancer
Bad heredity is found in every tenth women, suffering from this disease. The incidence of ovarian cancer is higher if a close relative was ill or sick with ovarian cancer and breast cancer, and also melanoma, malignant tumors of the pancreas and other organs.