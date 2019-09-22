Called simple remedies that help to reduce high blood pressure
High blood pressure is a common problem and the main cause of heart attacks and strokes in modern humans. It became known that to reduce high blood pressure help not only medicines.
To combat arterial hypertension it is sometimes necessary to resort to non-pharmacological means. First, it is not always available, and secondly drugs that help fight hypertension, often associated with many side effects.
Than non-drug tools you can use to solve the problem of high blood pressure?
In this case, it may be useful herbs, berries and spices. For example, plants such as cowberry, barberry, Valerian, dill or raspberry have diuretic action, increase the excretion of sodium from the body sodium. In addition, they are natural sedatives. As a result, after use, the vessels dilate and pressure drops.
Also with high blood pressure can be very useful freshly squeezed (diluted with water) juice of beets and carrots in this drink is high in potassium and he quickly removes salt from the body. A similar effect has and juice from Aronia.
In fact, medication for hypertension is garlic. Its use can lead to thinning of the blood, reduced concentration of cholesterol and reduce the risk of thrombosis.
“In addition, high blood pressure will be useful motherwort, birch leaves, or shepherd’s purse. Drink infusions of herbs at any stage of the disease”, gave advice to the experts.
At the same time, they emphasize that people’s money is just secondary. The basic plan of treatment of hypertension is developed and assigned by the therapist.