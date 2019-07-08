Called simple ways which will help you to go on a proper diet
American experts have developed a set of recommendations about those simple ways that go to proper nutrition, said Medicalxpress.
Save on products from processed meat. According to doctors, should stop wasting money on products from processed meat — sausages, salami and ham. At least one to two times a week you want to substitute red meat for beans, additionally, experts say. Legumes are similar to meat in protein, vitamins and minerals, but the figures from them anymore.
To reduce the consumption of salt. Another easy way to pereorientirovanie your diet for proper nutrition. To reduce the consumption of salt should reduce the amount of canned soups and vegetables, drink instead of salty nuts, crackers and other snacks of this kind is unsalted.
Eat more healthy fats. From the point of view of proper nutrition is necessary to increase the amount of unsaturated fats in the diet and simultaneously reduce the amount of saturated. Experts recommend to replace the butter with oil and other unrefined vegetable oils, and use them instead of saturated butter and mayonnaise sauces.
To renounce of white bread. According to nutritionists, white bread should be preferred rye, whole wheat.
To reduce caloric content. You should try to make dishes easier, not to overload the digestion. For example, for those who love pizza, experts recommend most often to make a choice in favour of its vegetable options. Instead of potato chips it is better to eat popcorn instead of fries — fried pumpkin slices.
“You should always look for more opportunities to make small changes in your diet that would have made it more proper and healthy like this. This should be done every time: opening the fridge, going to the grocery store or order food in a restaurant,” — concluded the experts.