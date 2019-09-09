Called sport to improve the functioning of the brain
University of Tohoku Gakuin, Japan, under the leadership of Shinji Takahashi conducted a study that showed that complex sports such as badminton, are very effective to improve the functioning of the brain. The essence is that requires quick decision making, which gives a positive effect.
There is strong evidence that exercise positively impacts the performance of the main organ of the Central nervous system. Scientists decided to find out what types of activities are most effective in this respect. A group of Japanese scientists attracted to the study volunteers who played badminton for 10 minutes. Participants also ran on a treadmill, doing simple exercises, squats, for the same amount of time. The results showed in the control test, which consists in matching words and different colors, which scores in subjects on average increased from 53.6 to 57.1 after playing badminton, climbing from 55 to 57.2 after running.
According to scientists, the data obtained the conclusions that badminton players requires not only quick reflexes, but also recognition of the spatial position of the opponent, followed by selection of the appropriate shots. Such cognitive needs may activate areas of the brain responsible for Executive functions. In the future, the researchers studied the inhibitory function. It manifests itself in many ways, but largely connected with the control pulses. Poor brake function or control, can interfere with the child concentrate in the classroom, causing boredom. And that badminton has the greatest positive impact in this regard.