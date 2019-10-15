Called stimulating hair growth foods
Cosmetologists named foods that stimulate hair growth and strengthen them. First of all, this seafood is rich in omega acids.
In addition, metabolic processes in the skin are accelerated by eating chicken meat and eggs, nuts, vegetable oil. In this respect, useful as well as berries, spinach, sweet potatoes (another name for sweet potatoes), fatty fish (herring, salmon, mackerel), sweet pepper, avocado. The food must be balanced, said the experts. In the new study, they used 120 women who were divided into two groups, the first, unlike the second, took a daily Supplement containing omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. In the end, the subjects of the first group, the hair started falling out much less, and their density increased.
According to the results of another study, while taking fish oil supplements hair not only stopped falling out but starting to grow faster.