Called summer fruit that help to lose weight quickly
Pears help quickly enough, their use is effective for shedding excess weight.
In addition to the effect of weight loss the habit of eating pears gives protection against the development of a number of ailments, including hypertension.
In the Russian media discusses the usefulness of pear in weight loss. These summer fruits are low in calories and also very rich in fiber, making them one of the best for dropping weight. The research conducted in the US, scientists from Louisiana state University, showed that people who regularly ate a pear, 35% less experienced uncontrolled set of pounds.
Very helpful was the use of pears in terms of weight loss for women. According to American researchers, women who ate two pears a day, got rid of 2.5-3.5 cm in waist in two months.
Pears contain minerals such as fiber (one medium pear provides 24% of daily requirement of dietary fiber), potassium, pectins of different typologies – these substances contribute to the activation of metabolic processes and the burning of calories. This fruit helps a person for a long time to maintain the feeling of satiety. Nutritionists believe that eating pears normalizes the work of gastrointestinal tract, liver and kidneys. Fans of pear in General tend to a healthy diet, they consume less food saturated with sugar and fats.
In addition, said the doctors, the fruit of pears should be consumed to sustain the heart muscle, since they are fairly well saturate the body with potassium. Pears improve the protection of the body from the occurrence of hypertension, diabetes and osteoporosis.
However, you should know that pears are not recommended for people having history of diabetes. In addition, their use can provoke deterioration of health in people with irritable bowel syndrome and frequent diarrhea.