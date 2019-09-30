Called the 9 key reasons to give up sugar
A group of international experts called the 9 key reasons due to which you should give up sugar. One of them is the improvement of the skin.
Nutritionists say that we are talking about refined and processed sugar added to cookies, doughnuts, pastries, cocktails, syrups. The first cause of failure is the reduction of energy as a food product leads to a jump in blood sugar levels. This, in turn, has a cascading effect in which the level of concentration of attention decreases. Second, upon awakening in the morning, a person would not expect a “sugar rush”, which consists in lifting and worsening of mood. Because of the related energy failures there will be no need to reach for a Cup of coffee or buy the appropriate drink that not only has a positive effect on health, but also saves money.
Do not forget that, experts say that the sugar calories, and this is due to the excess weight. Refined and processed sugar is bad for your health the digestive system as they contain little fiber, which is necessary to power the billions of beneficial intestinal bacteria. Plus, this is to minimize bloating, constipation, inflammation, and other disorders.
Excessive consumption of sugar can cause muscle pain and discomfort in the joints, is another argument in favor of rejection of a food product. Plus, in the fact that it’s little fat associated with saturation, and it means — the person experiences the feeling of hunger more often than not.
Consumption of refined sugars is associated with easier and more destructive sleep because they are not easy to digest, causing indigestion and flatulence. Specialist in skin care and the founder of Square Organics Sarah Gordon added that too much glucose in the bloodstream causes glycation which is a process that prevents the recovery of collagen in the skin directly related to wrinkles.