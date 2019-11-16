Called the 9 simplest and most important rules of protection against cancer
To keep the weight, move more, do not use dietary Supplements, controlling the intake of alcohol. In General, the experts of the world Fund for cancer research announced nine simple, but the rules that help to greatly reduce the risk of cancer.
To keep the weight off. Experts urge not to allow the emergence of significant excess weight: it’s scientifically proven that obesity is associated with cancer illnesses. The most important risk factor for excess fat is cancer of the liver, colon, breast.
To move. You need at least 30 minutes a day walking at a fast pace or exercise.
Avoid high-calorie food. Products that contain high doses of sugar and fat, provide the ideal nutritional environment for the development and growth of cancer cells.
To eat, fruits, vegetables and herbs. Every day is recommended to eat at least 400 grams of vegetables and fruits.
To control the amount of red meat. Experts urge not to eat more than 500 grams a week.
To control the amount of alcohol. If absolutely to refuse alcohol it is impossible, its consumption should not exceed a certain number: women should not drink more than 15 grams of pure alcohol per day and men more than 30 grams.
To control the amount of alcohol. Rate of salt – no more than 6 grams of salt a day (ideally, you should eat no more than 5 grams).
Do not take dietary Supplements. In 1994, scientists found that regular intake of vitamin supplements with beta-carotene (tablets 20 mg) increases the risk of death from lung cancer by 8%. In 2010 it was found that supplementation with antioxidants (vitamins A, C, E, beta-carotene) 50% increases the risk of bladder cancer, and in 2011 — supplementation with vitamin E 17% increase the risk of prostate carcinoma.
Not to abandon breastfeeding. Women who become mothers, the researchers recommend feeding infants at least six months — this reduces the risk of developing breast cancer.