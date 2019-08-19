Called the 9 symptoms of iron deficiency
A condition which is accompanied by decrease in hemoglobin level in the blood is called anemia. Its development often contributes to insufficient intake of iron in the body, bleeding of various etiologies, poor absorption of iron by the body. About the signs you should be alert and to suspect the development of anemia, talk to experts.
1. The onset of fatigue
The lack of oxygen in the body is directly connected with the delivery of oxygen by hemoglobin to the cells of the body. It is the lack of hemoglobin leads to the appearance of fatigue for even the simple things.
2. Shortness of breath
Insufficient oxygen saturation of blood, increases the need to get the air through the lungs. Thus shortness of breath.
3. Pale skin, lowering the temperature of the extremities
One of the first on an insufficient supply of hemoglobin, which gives blood red color, suffer from hands and feet. They become pale, sometimes gray. And poor in iron the blood cannot warm the body. Distant limbs in this case are already “cold” blood.
4. Dizziness
The human brain is also hard going through lack of oxygen. Due to oxygen starvation there is a change of vascular tone in the brain.
5. Tachycardia
The decrease in hemoglobin leads to increased work of the heart. This is necessary in order to get more oxygen.
6. Dry skin
Due to lack of oxygen the body first sends oxygen to important organs. Skin and hair get oxygen last. This is what leads to a decrease in skin turgor and dryness of hair.
7. Pain in the muscles
This condition develops when the lack of oxygen. Reduced muscle tone, pain.
8. “Heavy” legs
Anemia may be accompanied by restless leg syndrome, when a person is forced to constantly change the location of the feet in search of a comfortable position.
9. Change in taste
In people with anemia, change in taste and loss of appetite: average favorite food stops like, new addictions: the desire to eat chalk, smell the varnish.
Do not ignore any of the above symptoms, what would be the time to distinguish the disease and take timely measures.