Called the blood of centenarians: its owners to live the longest
Blood type has a direct impact on the duration of human life, say scientists. The corresponding conclusion they gave the results of the study.
Characteristics of the set of antibodies, red blood cells and antigen the blood indicate a predisposition to certain diseases, which in most cases influence how much will a person live.
According to scientists, the biggest life expectancy have people with first blood. All because their body is resistant to many diseases. But still some diseases they are exposed. In particular, we are talking about cardiovascular diseases.
Holders of the second group of blood have the tendency to diabetes mellitus. And yet, these people are highly susceptible to viral infections, colds and stress. 40% of holders of this blood group is recorded “chronic fatigue syndrome”.
Not particularly life expectancy of carriers of the third group of blood. They are often attack of tonsillitis, ear infections, sciatica, but rarely affects Oncology. If this happens, it often affects the intestines and digestive tract.
The fourth group of blood appeared last on mixed marriages. Such people are more susceptible to diseases than others. They are often attacked by infectious diseases. In addition, children with this blood group have a predisposition to congenital heart disease.