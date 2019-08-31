Called the cars that don’t interest thieves
Criminals completely indifferent to the Volkswagen Tiguan.
Experts have made a rating of the least stolen models. The list includes only those machines where the ratio of the number stolen to the total amount insured shall be 0 percent.
According to the insurer, the hijackers are not interested in the crossover of Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Yeti and Volvo XC60. These models occupy the first three positions of the ranking. Following are the Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Renault Kaptur.
According to company representatives, most cars are stolen to order or to parse parts. In the first case criminals choose expensive cars, and the second — most popular model, the mass segment equalization And the lack of interest of the kidnappers to the listed machines indirectly reflects the situation on the black market.