Called the diet, which protects against depression
The risk of depression can be reduced by one-third (approximately 33%) if you include in your diet some foods. To such conclusion have studied more than 40 scientific studies, scientists from the UK.
Biologists London College were able to figure out what diet can help to protect against depression. To do this, they analyzed 41 a study involving more than 36 thousand people, which dealt with the effect of food on mental health.
Check how the features of the diet of people correlate with their age and other parameters, British researchers have concluded that food type Mediterranean diet can reduce the risk of depression by 33%.
“A diet rich in fish, fresh vegetables and nuts, contain large amounts of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, fiber, polyphenols and essential fatty acids omega-3, it all helps to keep the brain chemistry in a stable condition,” stated the authors of the project.