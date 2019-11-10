Called the early symptoms of prostatitis
Important information for men.
The prostate gland is often called the man’s “second heart”, as it is responsible for a large number of important physiological functions every man.
Like any other organ, it is susceptible to diseases and the most common of them is prostatitis, or inflammation of the prostate gland. It’s quite a serious disease which has both physiological and psychological discomfort in the lives of the members of the stronger sex. This is why that men’s health was maintained longer, it is extremely important that every man, under the age of puberty, knew about the first symptoms of the disease that is called “by heart”. After all, the sooner treatment begins, the more likely to stop its development and consequences in the form of impotence or infertility.
The symptoms of prostatitis
The first signs of prostatitis can appear even at an early age is 18 years. According to statistics, about one-third of men age 30 years are suffering from this disease, and for 40 years the number of having a full bouquet of relevant symptomatology rises to 40%.
So, the prostate is an odd, androgynous body, which is located slightly below the bladder. Through the prostate is the upper part of the urethra, so inflammation of one organ is often accompanied by symptoms of inflammation in the other. Prostatitis just called inflammation of the prostate gland.
Prostatitis has quite specific symptoms. One of its features is that if one day he appeared, it’s a serious reason not to delay the visit to the andrologist.
The main danger is that inflammation of the prostate, beginning with acute phase, quickly becomes chronic. Such a chronic disease capable of years to fester, not reminding yourself. While the acute form is almost impossible to miss because of the expressive symptoms.
How not to miss prostatitis
Usually inflammation of the prostate begins with a sudden rise in temperature to high numbers – up to and above 38 degrees Celsius. In addition, acute inflammation of the prostate gland is accompanied by swelling. While it grows significantly in size. As a result, she pinched the upper part of the urethra, and VAS deferens. These processes are accompanied by pain that intensifies when urinating.
So, what should be alerted:
— urination disorder, which is characterized by frequent urination, the frequent urge to him, including at night;
— urination is accompanied by burning pain in the course of the urethra;
— difficulty urinating;
— blood in the urine, floating “threads”;
— difficulty and/or painful ejaculation (ejaculation);
— blood in the semen;
— pain during sexual intercourse, initiation and abstinence;
— frequent pain in the lower back, the perineum and the pelvis;
— lack of erection.
Prostatitis has several types, separated into acute, chronic bacterial and abacterial.
Prostatitis is an urgent need to treat
Oddly enough, men do not necessarily go to the doctor, although the faster the treatment, the better the chances for rapid recovery of men’s health. After the acute phase cure is much easier than chronic. Most often the doctor prescribes a combination treatment that combines antibacterial and anti-inflammatory medications, physical therapy.