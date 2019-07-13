Called the European prices on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+
On 7 August, Samsung will introduce the flagship Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro.
Authoritative resource Winfuture found out how much it will cost the purchase of newcomers in Europe.
Galaxy Note 10
Citing retailers, the source reported that the base version of the Galaxy Note 10 will cost 999 euros, and this price will be relevant for most European countries. For this amount the user will receive a mobile phone with 256 GB of flash memory on Board. By the way, the same price tag now works on Galaxy S10+ with 128 GB of memory on Board.
Galaxy Note 10+
This fact speaks in favor of the fact that the company tried to find sources that allowed to lift up to heaven the price tag on the new flagship with stylus support, which should offer a number of improvements compared to the Plus version of the title flagship Galaxy S10.
As for the Galaxy Note 10+, in its basic version, it will cost 1149 Euro. In addition to a version with 128 GB of ROM, the company will offer versions with 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB.
Recall that both smartphones are credited with Dynamic the AMOLED screen type Infinity-O, chipsets, Snapdragon and Exynos 855 9825, at least 8 GB of RAM, front facing 10 Megapixel lens and a multi-camera on the back side.
And another novelty will receive the support of a quick 45-watt power charging and wireless charging will be 20 watts. But bundled with smartphones will go on the charger at 25 watts.
