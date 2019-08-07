Called the first sign of alcoholism
Excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages often causes tremors in the hands and throughout the body. Experts told, what it might mean.
According to them, if a person after a drink, shaking hands is the first sign of alcoholism or alcoholic tremor.
Experts say that the tremor increases with the hangover in the morning, when people still didn’t eat. Also tremor can be associated with detoxification at the time when the internal organs attempt to bring alcohol. The reason medical scientists called proteins in the blood, which arise in the breakdown of alcohol.
The cause of the tremor doctors have called a lack of dopamine, a substance produced in the brain and help people to feel positive emotions. First aid from the shake — natural energizers.
Tremor may cause liver failure – also a clear sign of alcoholism.
Experts give tips: if shaking hands is a frequent event in your life, you should immediately run to the doctors as sometimes it indicates that your life is under threat.
Doctors state the fact that the tremor does not always occur when alcohol use. They remind me of other symptoms that contribute to a hangover.