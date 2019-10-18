Called the foods that can be eaten at night
If so happened that snacking accounts for of the night, doctors recommend to pay attention to such foods as beets, eggs, cottage cheese, celery, baked apples.
Beet. It contains a lot of betaine — lipotropic substances that regulate fat metabolism. Thanks to the betaine food is better digested, and the body actively burns fat.
Hard boiled eggs and an egg white omelet. Eggs are low in calories, provide the body useful for muscle mass protein and also contain healthy fats. They can be boiled in advance and place in the refrigerator — even their night eating in reasonable amounts will not recover.
Cheese. This product is not all is the enthusiasm, and, meanwhile, losing weight and for those who are watching their waistlines, cheese is one of the best assistants. It is a source of trace elements that are important for an active metabolism and effectively promotes muscle mass.
Celery. Its use stimulates the digestive processes and promotes regular visits to the toilet.
Carrots with hummus. This snack in the night time, it is allowed from the point of view of dietetics. The body gets a hefty dose of vitamins and antioxidants that have antiseptic, analgesic, anti-inflammatory and anti-sclerotic effect, improves skin condition and rejuvenates.
Baked apples. Contained in apples substances that promote sound sleep. Also, these fruits normalize the stomach and intestines, effectively promote the growth of beneficial bacterial flora in the gastrointestinal tract, reduce cholesterol.