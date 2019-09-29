Called the foods that cause inflammation in the human body
Inflammation associated with the development of the most dangerous and serious diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, cancer. Eating certain foods can provoke the appearance in the body inflammatory processes.
Exercises-cardiologist Steven Handrich believes that inflammation can lead tomatoes. In these vegetables, according to the scientist, contain lectins – a kind of proteins that are produced by plants to protect from pests. Once in the human body, lectins activate the mechanisms leading to inflammatory processes.
Unsafe the plan also sugar. When the level of sugar released active molecules cytokines which affect the process of inflammation. In General, all refined “fast” carbohydrates in the form of products such as cakes, pasta and pastries made with white flour can contribute to inflammatory diseases.
In addition, inflammatory reactions may be the result of eating large quantities of food, which was prepared using vegetable oils such as rapeseed, corn, sunflower and soybean. Experts say that they contain an unhealthy ratio can cause inflammation of omega-6 fatty acids and anti-inflammatory omega-3.
Another kind of dietary components that are associated with the loss of health is TRANS fats: their intake can cause systemic inflammation.
Grains with gluten are accused by some scholars that their consumption provokes inflammation and exacerbating the painful symptoms of arthritis and psoriasis. Some people have in response to gluten there is a specific immune response that leads to disturbances in the bowel and may trigger the start of autoimmune diseases. But such a theory of hypersensitivity to gluten is not shared by all doctors.
Dairy products is, oddly enough, are also included in the list of foods that can start in the body inflammation. To indicate the rejection of the body “milk” can headaches, bloating, bone pain, skin rashes and other symptoms of inflammatory reactions.