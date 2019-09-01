Called the foods that trigger cancer
Alcohol consumption also increases the likelihood of developing cancer by 8%.
Scientists have conducted studies and found out what foods can lead to cancer.
According to experts, the use of even a small amount of juice or carbonated drinks a day can harm the health. It is clarified that the use of 100 ml of these drinks each day increases the risk of developing cancer by 18% and the risk of breast cancer by 22%.
The same statistics relevant to fresh juices.
They also found that people who consume up to 76 grams of red meat per day, 20% increase the risk of cancer.
Threat turned out to be vegetable oil for frying and deep-frying, which affects the development of inflammatory diseases of the bowel and provokes cancer of the colon. Experts advise to use oil fresh and cold.