Called the foods that trigger cancer

September 1, 2019
Alcohol consumption also increases the likelihood of developing cancer by 8%.

Scientists have conducted studies and found out what foods can lead to cancer.

Названы продукты, провоцирующие рак

According to experts, the use of even a small amount of juice or carbonated drinks a day can harm the health. It is clarified that the use of 100 ml of these drinks each day increases the risk of developing cancer by 18% and the risk of breast cancer by 22%.

The same statistics relevant to fresh juices.

They also found that people who consume up to 76 grams of red meat per day, 20% increase the risk of cancer.

Threat turned out to be vegetable oil for frying and deep-frying, which affects the development of inflammatory diseases of the bowel and provokes cancer of the colon. Experts advise to use oil fresh and cold.

