Called the fruit that helps to fall asleep faster
A huge number of people face problems while falling asleep every night. Fortunately, simple changes in diet can help them sleep longer and stronger.
Lack of sleep negatively affects mood, disrupts concentration and attentiveness. Moreover, lack of sleep increases the risk of serious medical disorders, including heart disease and diabetes. Fortunately, there are simple changes in lifestyle that can help to solve this problem. These include adjustments in the diet. Scientists discovered a fruit that gives people a welcome feeling of drowsiness.
Researchers from the Medical University in Taipei found that kiwi has properties that allow the faster person to fall asleep. During the experiment, which lasted 4 weeks, 24 adult volunteers consumed two kiwi fruit an hour before going to bed every night. By the end of observations was summed up. It turned out that the consumption of kiwi fruit has helped people to sleep with 42% faster than participants in the control group who do not eat before bed. In addition, in the first group have an improved quality of sleep during the night approximately 5%, and the total sleep duration increased by 15%.
The researchers emphasize that the magical ingredient in kiwifruit is serotonin, a substance in the brain, which regulates sleep cycles and waking. But the greatest effect is given two servings of kiwi fruit before bed. In addition, researchers recommend eating other fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants, like berries, plums, and raisins. They all allow you to overcome oxidative stress due to sleep disorders.