Called the fruit that trigger weight gain
Nutritionists have called the fruit that are the enemies of a beautiful figure.
Although fruits are considered useful products, some of them worth to eat less to have a nice body without excess weight, say nutritionists.
Nutrition experts called the 5 fruits that are the real enemies body. First and foremost is the avocado. This high-calorie fruit in 100 grams contains about 160 calories. In second place is the grapes – 100 g of grapes can contain 67 calories and 16 grams of sugar, which can lead to weight gain. The third place is occupied by dried fruits, per 100 g which can be 450-500 calories.
Fourth place – bananas 100 grams have about 150 calories, which amounts to about 37.5 grams of carbohydrates. And in fifth place was the mango. This tropical fruit contains hidden calories that could hinder weight loss.
Nutritionists recommend to avoid too sweet fruits, which are rich in harmful calories.