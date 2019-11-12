Called the fruit, which is especially useful in the winter
In winter, fruits and berries decreases sharply.
However, experts claim that from their diet they do not need to be excluded. Nutritionists told what seasonal fruits must be consumed in the winter.
Avocado — the “enveloping” and not irritate the digestive tract fruit, antiage, anti-stress product. Contains potassium, magnesium, vitamin C and b vitamins! In 100 g of pulp and 15 g of whole fats.To hard avocado Dospel, just put it in a paper bag at room temperature.
Persimmons are a good source of iodine, assistant in iron deficiency, has a diuretic effect — prevention of edema and hypertension, beta-carotene for eye health, anti-cancer antioxidant lycopene not less than tomatoes, antibacterial tannins (more of them in the persimmon, which knits).
Tangerines — rich in not only vitamin C-known but easily-digestible calcium. Rutin helps to strengthen the walls of blood vessels. Due to the content of soluble dietary fiber, helps restore the balance of “bad” and “good” cholesterol, and calms the metabolism. Calms the nervous system due to vitamin B6.
Pomegranate improves blood (preventing anemia), and normalizes blood pressure, has a diuretic and antiseptic effect, promotes detoxification processes.