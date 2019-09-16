Called the hidden causes swelling
Some people try not to drink excess fluids before bedtime, moderately consume salt, but in the morning still see swelling of the extremities or face. Therapist Tiana violet argues that this phenomenon can provoke a number of hidden reasons, indicating the lack of certain trace elements in the body.
One of the hidden causes swelling can be magnesium deficiency leading to fluid retention in the body. For example, women during menstruation there is an active loss of magnesium and begin to produce the hormone aldosterone, which affects water retention and it eventually leads to swelling. Also “bags” in the eyelids and under the eyes in some cases indicate the lack of iodine and such swelling may remain on the face throughout the day, not just morning.
The third hidden cause of edema is a chronic stagnation of bile or cholestasis. In this case the symptoms are similar to allergies, manifested by itching in the troubled region. According to experts, often, people have seen a combination of all the above reasons, compounded by lack of sleep, late dinners, eating carbohydrates before bedtime and systemic lymphedema.