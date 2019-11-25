Called the hidden signs of diabetes
Upon detection of at least one of these symptoms you should immediately go to the doctor.
Diabetes is a disease associated with elevated blood glucose. The result may be damage to the eyes, kidneys and nerves. However, not all people with diabetes is usual for this disease symptoms, such as thirst, numbness of the hands or feet, unexplained weight loss of the body, more frequent urination, etc.
Doctors told about the little-known symptoms of this disease.
If you find yourself one or more of them, then you should treat it carefully and not to put off going to the doctor for diagnosis.
Skin irritation
Here is one such little-known symptom: when the level of glucose in the blood exceeds the normal, the skin becomes very dry and there is itching. You can neither from that nor from this to start to scratch arms, legs, or feet.
So, if you notice on your skin irritation and will feel itching, eliminate first the influence of climate and environment, and then submit to a blood test to check glucose levels. Diabetes affects circulation, so our limbs are the most vulnerable. Most often, irritation of the skin develops on the hands or feet.
Dandruff or dry scalp
Most people even can’t think that these phenomena can be connected with diabetes. And nevertheless it is so. When the blood sugar level is exceeded, the body begins to look for ways to get rid of excess, usually through urine. But with the removal of large amounts of fluid appear other problems: the body begins to suffer from dehydration. As a result, the scalp scales appear, which cause some discomfort. You may receive the seborrheic dermatitis better known as dandruff. And since the skin is the largest organ of the human body, this condition may not be local, the result can be affected the whole head. In addition, the inflammatory process in this region creates favorable conditions for the fungus Pityrosporum from him and there is dandruff. These microorganisms use the sebum (the scalp) as food, they quickly multiply, and hair appear white flakes.
Snoring
This symptom, most likely, will surprise you a little. But due to the presence of breathing problems during sleep the blood sugar levels can also rise. This condition is known as sleep apnoea (or sleep apnea). It brings a lot of inconvenience, and best of all, of course, to prevent the occurrence of this symptom, because during sleep releases stress hormones, and they, in turn, contribute to the increase of sugar level in the blood. This symptom is very important to prevent the development of diabetes. Generally snoring is associated with many diseases, which seem irrelevant to diabetes do not have. And, nevertheless, he should pay attention, because snoring can be a warning symptom. It results from short pauses in breathing due to the relaxation of muscles of the respiratory tract. Snoring makes it difficult getting into the lungs of oxygen, resulting in disturbed glucose metabolism.
Hearing problems
Did you know that hearing loss may be associated with diabetes?.. If you notice that each time I increase the volume on the TV or the phone to better hear, or ask him to repeat it again, report it to your doctor. Various studies have shown that hearing loss may be a warning indicator of diabetes. This is because it can damage inner ear nerves and blood vessels, which violations occur.
Vision changes
Diabetes causes changes in all the fluids of our body, so it can affect our vision. This is a fairly common symptom. It may happen that people who have no diagnosis of “diabetes”, you will notice that are better to see. You will be surprised to notice that the lens you no longer need, because you are good without them. But when that happens, the improvement is only temporary. Once the level of glucose in the blood stabiliziruemost, the patient once again enlists the aid of glasses or lenses. But do not worry ahead of time, this is not diabetic retinopathy. The latter causes constriction of the blood vessels that are located behind the eyeballs. But this does not mean that because of diabetes you will lose your sight.
All these symptoms are often overlooked or associated with other diseases. But if you notice any of these changes, along with other, more common symptoms, you should consult a specialist to make an accurate diagnosis and prescribed a treatment.