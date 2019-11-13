Called the ideal vegetable product for healthy weight loss
During lent we should introduce in your diet legumes, as they are a great source of nutrients and very healthy.
This was told by famous nutritionist Svetlana FUS in his blog on Instagram, adding that using this product you can not worry about the fats, because they were very small.
“Enter into the diet of legumes (beans, peas, lentils, chickpeas). Legumes – an excellent source of vegetable protein. Lentils, chickpeas and beans – leaders on its content in plant foods. When cooked these beans contain 5-8 g of protein per 100g of product,” she explained.
According to FUS, legumes also contain complex carbohydrates, fiber, vitamins and minerals. In particular, fiber is about 7-10 g per 100 g of finished product.
“This is important because the diet of many people usually contains less than 2 times the dietary fiber of the daily value, component of 20 to 30 g for adults. It is the fiber helps digestion, improves the elimination of toxic substances from the body and in combination with protein, gives a feeling of satiety,” said the nutritionist.
Moreover, legumes are foods with a low glycemic index of 20 — 35. They contain from 0.5 to 3 g fat per 100 g of the finished product, because you can not worry for the piece.
“We should not forget also that legumes have a high content of folic acid and iron”, she concluded.