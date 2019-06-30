Called the main danger for women up to 50 years
The highest risk was recorded in volunteers aged 18 to 49 years.
American doctors said that women smokers under the age of 50 years have a very high risk of a heart attack. In comparison with the fairer sex, who have no bad habits.
In the framework of a new large-scale study confirmed that Smoking is especially dangerous (compared to men) for women’s hearts.
This relationship was in particular recorded among patients who survived acute myocardial infarction with ST-segment elevation, or STEMI (when it blocks one of the main arteries of the heart that supplies the body with oxygen and blood).
New work has shown that Smoking increases the risk of people have problems with the heart, regardless of gender and age. But in women this risk is much higher than men.
While women smokers had a 13 times higher risk of heart attack compared to non-smokers.
The researchers attribute this to the fact that Smoking reduces the production of the important hormone estrogen in the body women.
However, scientists said that the risk of dangerous diseases can be reduced by parting with the habit.