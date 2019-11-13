Called the name of the owner of the unique Bugatti for 16.7 million euros
Until recently it was not clear who was lucky enough to join the fleet presented at the Geneva motor show in March, conceptual Bugatti La Voiture Noire – the most expensive car model on Earth.
To know the new owner of the car was able to use Intagram: Saudi Prince Badr Ibn Saud, known in social networks as b14 showed the hypercar with a carbon fiber body.
Probably the picture was taken in June at the exhibition Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille, which takes place in France – about this we can understand from the background of a photo, which also appeared in the video of the event.
Although the Prince is not revealed to the La Voiture Noir standing in your garage, you can still be sure that he could buy this Bugatti.
In its fleet already, there are several exclusive instances produced by the French brand: the debut Chiron, and even the concept Vision GT, which is still sold.