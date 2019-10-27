Called the perfect diet for longevity
Nutritionists believe that it’s all in the diet of the inhabitants of the Apennine Peninsula.
The secret of longevity of Italians in proper nutrition and high quality food. Nutritionists explained why the country is one of the leaders in life expectancy: men on average live to 81 years and women to 85 years.
The diet of the inhabitants of Italy are rich in protein, folic acid, antioxidants and vitamins A and e To prolong the youthfulness of the body, the physicians are advised to eat more dairy products, greens, salad, and drink in the morning, freshly squeezed grapefruit juice.
A handful of nuts in addition to the juice saturate the body With vitamin C, omega-3, calcium, antioxidants and mineral salts. Also, nutritionists recommend to introduce in the diet of at least 1.1 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight — this will allow tracking the human nutrition is to maintain sufficient muscle mass.