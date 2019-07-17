Called the perfect dining options for people with type 2 diabetes

| July 17, 2019 | Health | No Comments

Doctors from the UK presented the perfect dining options for people with type 2 diabetes. The material is relevant content published in the newspaper Express.

Названы идеальные варианты ужина для людей с диабетом 2 типа

Factors for the development of type 2 diabetes include genetics, obesity, and sedentary lifestyle. When a person is diagnosed disease, the choice of food is of paramount importance because this condition can lead to serious consequences, including heart disease and blood vessels, damage to nerves and kidneys, hearing loss, skin conditions, Alzheimer’s disease. The perfect options of dinner with the disease are: braised chicken and vegetables with potatoes or without, lasagne and salad, roast beef with brown rice, chicken pitas with tomatoes and cucumbers, salmon and vegetables with noodles.

Foods that should be avoided at the evening meal include food items with high salt content, sweets such as ice cream or baked goods, and beverages with added sugar. It is not recommended method of heat treatment in the form of frying. As for snacking during the day, among them carrot sticks, hummus, chocolate rice cakes. It is noted that equally important is adequate physical activity — at least 150 minutes a week.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.