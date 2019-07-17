Called the perfect dining options for people with type 2 diabetes
Doctors from the UK presented the perfect dining options for people with type 2 diabetes. The material is relevant content published in the newspaper Express.
Factors for the development of type 2 diabetes include genetics, obesity, and sedentary lifestyle. When a person is diagnosed disease, the choice of food is of paramount importance because this condition can lead to serious consequences, including heart disease and blood vessels, damage to nerves and kidneys, hearing loss, skin conditions, Alzheimer’s disease. The perfect options of dinner with the disease are: braised chicken and vegetables with potatoes or without, lasagne and salad, roast beef with brown rice, chicken pitas with tomatoes and cucumbers, salmon and vegetables with noodles.
Foods that should be avoided at the evening meal include food items with high salt content, sweets such as ice cream or baked goods, and beverages with added sugar. It is not recommended method of heat treatment in the form of frying. As for snacking during the day, among them carrot sticks, hummus, chocolate rice cakes. It is noted that equally important is adequate physical activity — at least 150 minutes a week.