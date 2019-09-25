Called the positive side of completeness
Doctors called, in which case the extra weight is a positive aspect. It is noted that we are not talking about obesity, about overweight, when the BMI shows non-critical excess.
There are people who from birth are large. They can not be called skinny, but they don’t have obesity. According to scientists, the natural completeness can not be accidental. On the contrary, sometimes it is needed by the body. The results of these studies show that there is a positive side of the presence of the so-called extra pounds.
It is known that a full face looks fresher and younger than skinny. In the case of completeness, the skin does not dry out, it is better moisturized and saturated with vitamins. Often owners of extra pounds have a strong immune system. The thing is that at the cellular level, the fat interacts with the immune system and acts as a protection from negative external factors.
Extra pounds and protect against the development of dementia. This fact was established by the British scientists after the analysis of maps of two million patients. The risk of developing Alzheimer’s these people below 18%. Danish scientists believe that patients who are overweight that fall within the infectious disease ward have a higher chance to survive. According to doctors, if extra weight has a large amount of energy.