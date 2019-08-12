Called the pros and cons of daily coffee drinking
Experts called the pros and cons of daily use of coffee. Abuse the drink is not recommended.
Numerous scientific studies have shown that coffee improves brain function and elevates mood, so it is necessary to drink for depression. Natural drink without any added sugar reduces the risk of diabetes, cancer, Parkinson’s disease.
Athletes before training, consume a drink containing caffeine. The substance has a invigorating effect and increases the effectiveness of physical activity. Coffee improves memory and concentration.
To the negative effects of drinking coffee include headache, insomnia, anxiety, increased levels of cholesterol and pressure. The most harmful is prepared by using percolator or French press drink.
