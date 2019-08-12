Called the strongest weapon against “genes for obesity”
Chinese scientists have compared the genotypes, data on physical activity and obesity rates of more than 18 000 people.
According to doctors, excess weight can be caused not only by lifestyle but also the genetic characteristics of a specific person. However, many studies have noted that physical exercise is able to counteract the effect of genes.
Chinese scientists decided to identify which activities best help to fight obesity. They turned to the database of a Biobank of Taiwan, which contains data on 18 424 Chinese in the age of 30-70 years. At the disposal of scientists were also critical about the lifestyle, habits, diet, and regularity of physical exercise these people.
Comparing metrics of obesity with data on the SNiP, physicians identified 97 variants of different genes, the possession of which correlated with exposure to the risk of one or more metrics of obesity.
Thus of the 18 respondents, 7 424 652 people (41.5 per cent) reported that they regularly engaged with one or other activity. It was considered a regular exercises, which were performed at least three times a week and not less than 30 minutes. It could be running, yoga, climbing, Cycling, swimming, basketball, volleyball and so on. It is emphasized that physical activity associated with work, exercise was not considered, were taken as a basis only those actions which were carried out in free time.
It turned out that regular exercise helps to cope with obesity even those who are genetically predisposed to it. The most effective tool against genetic propensity for obesity Jogging, because he is “attacking” obesity on three fronts: the body weight on the proportion of fat in the hips, that is, the risk of obesity for the owner of “snips obesity” was much lower if it ran regularly.
Slightly worse than running in that respect was climbing, walking, some dancing and power yoga practices.
The study once again showed that the genetic tendency to obesity is not a death sentence, and this can and must be fought.