Called to the cost of the coupe and convertible the BMW 840i
Coupe and convertible BMW 840i from September will be available in Australian showrooms at a price of 138 $ 750.
As for the speakers, it is equipped with an engine 3.0 L Biturbo 335 HP with a torque of 500 Nm coupe accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.0 seconds, and a variant with a folding roof — 5.3 seconds.
“Since its official release BMW 8-Series has surpassed the expectations of sales and received positive attention of the media. Featuring elegant contemporary design, sporty performance and an extensive list of equipment, it represents an attractive offer for those looking for a luxury experience of the car,” said Vikram the Rights, General Director of BMW Australia.
Basic equipment compartment includes 20-inch wheels, brake and differential M Sport, metallic palette of colors for the body, 10.25-inch display infotainment system, a Harman Kardon audio system with 16 speakers, 12.3-inch digital “tidy”, leather trim and much more. In addition, all systems 840i Coupe can be controlled by voice and gestures.
The convertible has a soft top in black or in silver color, painted anthracite, built-in headrests heated Air neck Collar, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system with a dozen speakers.
Optional sport seats are available from M-division of BMW and the M Sport package Plus, which includes 20-inch M light-alloy wheels, the pressure monitoring system in the tires, the front brake discs of larger diameter, the belts M and M rear spoiler for the body “coupe”.