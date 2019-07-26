Called typical and rare symptoms of colon cancer
70% of cases of colon cancer the doctors determine at a later stage.
The colon is the absorption of water and formation of feces. It is divided into three parts: video, colon, blind. Malignant tumors at any site are called colorectal cancer.
Doctors refer to the typical symptoms of pain in the lower abdomen, loss of appetite and weight, anemia, vomiting, nausea, protracted intestinal disorders. In severe cases may begin rectal bleeding. Colorectal cancer initially goes unnoticed. In the later stages metastases are striking tissue and adjacent organs. To determine the disease is difficult, because atypical symptoms may be characteristic of cancer of the gallbladder or liver. At risk are smokers, people who abuse alcohol and are often receiving antibiotics, people with bad genetics and polyps in the intestine.
The disease is diagnosed during a colonoscopy. The accuracy of the procedure is 95%. A simple test is the analysis of occult blood in the stool. To identify bowel cancer is possible using MRI, sigmoidoscopy, barium enema. Methods of treatment are radiation, medical and surgical therapy. After diagnosis the life expectancy is 5 years.