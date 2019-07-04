Called unexpected danger alcohol

Bottled beer, wine and other alcoholic beverages contain toxic substances.

Названа неожиданная опасность алкоголя

This is the conclusion reached by researchers at the Plymouth University (England).

Researchers tested the chemical composition of 89 bottles that were collected at the outlets in 2017-2018. 76 samples was contaminated with low levels of cadmium and 55 — lead. In particular, chromium was detected in all bottle green color, and 40% of bottles of brown.

It is noted that most of the harmful chemicals contained in enameled glass.

“Well, cadmium concentration amounted to 20 thousand parts per million, and lead — up to 80 thousand parts per million. In addition, metals can be leached from glass falling on the other items. However, they can accumulate to values exceeding the standards of the USA and defined as dangerous,” the statement reads.

