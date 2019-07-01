Called unexpected signs of heart disease

| July 1, 2019 | Science | No Comments

Названы неожиданные признаки сердечных заболеваний

Chest pain, shortness of breath and heart palpitations are not the only signs of heart disease, said scientists.

There are a number of symptoms that can indicate serious disorders, but are frequently overlooked.

So, it should be wary if a person has observed severe swelling of the legs, constant feeling of heaviness, pain and fatigue. As a rule, such manifestations blamed on fatigue, but the cause may lie much deeper, according to Magicforum.

Another alarm – alopecia (baldness), hair loss on the crown and forehead. Studies have shown that balding men the risk of heart disease increased by 23%.

The scientists also urged to pay attention to the appearance of yellow bumps on the skin. They can occur in different parts of the body: elbows, knees, buttocks, feet.

They indicate the violation of lipid metabolism, which also increases the likelihood of developing diseases.

Gingival inflammation – a potential signal of the disorders in the circulatory system. In this case, it is recommended to consult a doctor.

Previously, scientists have found that the heart can be “programmed” to a life without oxygen.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.