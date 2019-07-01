Called unexpected signs of heart disease
Chest pain, shortness of breath and heart palpitations are not the only signs of heart disease, said scientists.
There are a number of symptoms that can indicate serious disorders, but are frequently overlooked.
So, it should be wary if a person has observed severe swelling of the legs, constant feeling of heaviness, pain and fatigue. As a rule, such manifestations blamed on fatigue, but the cause may lie much deeper, according to Magicforum.
Another alarm – alopecia (baldness), hair loss on the crown and forehead. Studies have shown that balding men the risk of heart disease increased by 23%.
The scientists also urged to pay attention to the appearance of yellow bumps on the skin. They can occur in different parts of the body: elbows, knees, buttocks, feet.
They indicate the violation of lipid metabolism, which also increases the likelihood of developing diseases.
Gingival inflammation – a potential signal of the disorders in the circulatory system. In this case, it is recommended to consult a doctor.
Previously, scientists have found that the heart can be “programmed” to a life without oxygen.