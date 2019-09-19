Called untruthful source of information about the disease Zavorotnyuk
Famous Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk was not in a coma and her condition was not critical. This was stated earlier, a businessman, co-founder of Telegram channel Baza Nikita Mogutin. He published a post about Anastasia, which confirmed that she really is seriously ill. He also said that the doctors are fighting for her life and the actress has good chances of recovery.
Information about coma, brain swelling and other deterioration of Mogutin called fiction a famous producer.
We will remind, Andrey Razin commented on the media the disease Zavorotnyuk, referring to her treating physicians.
“All this time, the media wrote their materials about dying Zavorotnyuk, based on the words of one producer from the 90s, get a second youth. This man decided, apparently, that Lord granted him new Arms, and he can get up on it”, — wrote Mogutin.
He explains why in the recent “suicide” of the news about car crash exhausted.
“Why? Yes, just relatives of Anastasia forbade the producer to keep your mouth shut under the guise of source media. And a miracle! Immediately after this came the news that the car crash was transferred back to the ward, and her condition suddenly improved. But really it is not worse, and it will not be translated. Anastasia was treated, cured and kept. She’s got to be only good”, — said Mogutin.
We will remind, relatives of the actress, her health condition does not comment. In the hospital Zavorotnyuk took under protection, to protect from Intrusive media attention.
