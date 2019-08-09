Called use cat’s purring to human health
August 8, 2019
Cat’s purr is useful for human health, especially for the psyche and nervous system. Information provided Andrew Tyazhelnikov, chief freelance specialist in primary care at the Department of health of Moscow.
Scientists have proven that cats purr at a frequency of from 20 to 44 Hz. This range is well perceived by the person and is able to calm the nervous system. Doctors have long practiced felinoterapiya that allows you to relieve stress and fatigue. If a person has no pet, suitable for audio recording.
The expert warned that regular contact with cats can be dangerous if you do not observe the rules of hygiene. Animals are often carriers of various diseases, so you should not allow them to sleep with children with immature immune systems.
