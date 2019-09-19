Called useful and harmful products in human SloVeni gland
Scientists told about harmful and useful products in the presence of hyperthyroidism. In this disease the person must monitor their diet to keep his condition has deteriorated.
People with hyperthyroidism, it is necessary to enrich the diet of foods low in iodine content. It has a positive impact on the functioning of the thyroid gland. We are talking about tea, black coffee, egg white, vegetables, fruits, vegetable oils, unsalted nuts, beef, Turkey, chicken, lamb, veal. Preference also is given to tuna, halibut, shrimp, cottage cheese, spinach, oatmeal, cereals, rice. The positive impact of the foods containing iron: dark chocolate, lentils, oysters, raisins, and pork.
Patients with hyperthyroidism do not forget about vitamin D about calcium. These substances they can get from yogurt, sardines, salmon, broccoli, Kale, milk, cheese. The diet should contain green chili peppers, and turmeric. From the diet is better to exclude soy, foods with artificial sweeteners and dyes, shellfish and algae. Should abstain from food with gluten.