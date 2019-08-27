Called useful and harmful properties of honey
Experts in the field of medicine and health spoke about the useful and harmful properties of honey. Experts remind that when buying you should give preference to natural product, avoiding the use of synthetic analogues.
The composition of honey contains about 80% natural sugar, and everything else – vitamins, pollen, minerals, protein and water. That is why the product is considered to be the most rich source of energy, as well as an excellent tool for the prevention and treatment of several diseases. Available in honey antioxidants help to maintain the vision, normalize blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease and blood vessels. Also natural bee product promotes the reduction of cholesterol, reduces pain in diseases of the gastrointestinal tract and has an antifungal effect.
Moderate consumption of honey containing bifidobacteria and some Lactobacillus species, helps in the production of immune cells, in the fight against overweight and increased level of blood sugar. But do not forget that in addition to the undoubted benefits, honey can also harm the body. This happens in case of uncontrolled consumption of the product. A person may appear overweight, to produce an increased dose of insulin which can cause diabetes to reduce blood pressure.
It is also possible the appearance of allergic reactions, food poisoning, or sharp pain in the abdomen. By the way, experts do not recommend heating honey over 45 degrees, as this is lost most of the useful properties.