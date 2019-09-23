Called useful and harmful varieties of bread
Most of the bread included in the daily diet without it can not do any one meal. Experts in the field of medicine and health was considered as useful and harmful for human body varieties of the product.
According to experts, white bread, baking is used purified wheat flour contains almost no fiber, but instead in the composition increases the amount of starch that can cause increase in blood sugar levels. Bread from rye flour compared to white less calories and does not cause the “hesitation” of glucose in the body, however also not too useful because of the additives and manufacturers simplify the manufacturing technology. Whole grain rye product experts call the most useful among the other types, because it contained coarse particles useful for the intestines and digestion.
Bread with bran a large amount of magnesium and potassium, so it is recommended to use for people with cardiovascular diseases. In addition, this variety enriches the human body with vitamins B and E, lowers blood sugar and promotes the removal of cholesterol. Summing up, the experts remind that people with gastrointestinal disease should not eat bread with bran and whole grains, and healthy to limit the portion to about 200 grams per day due to the high caloric content of the product.