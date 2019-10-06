Called useless drugs for the treatment of colds
General practitioner Irina Dobretsova told which drugs commonly used in fighting the common cold and SARS, are actually useless as they do not have strong medicinal properties.
The physician reported that a person normally hurt for about a week — during this time the body’s defense system themselves to cope with the infection. Dobretsova said that to treat colds do not need to use the tools that allegedly raised decreased due to the disease immunity. She explained that the phenomenon of the decline of the immune system, is rare, and it’s long proven fact.
“The most useless — all as immunomodulators and adjuvants,” said the doctor.
The specialist also recommended not to use in local pain non-steroidal tools. According to Irina Dobretsova, these drugs have extensive side effects, which include diseases of the stomach and kidneys.
As for the vitamins, which are often advised to adopt in the season of cold infections, the doctor said: one of those that can really provide benefits to highlight just vitamin D.
“The vitamin D there is a good evidence base to date. But then you need to know the norm, and for this we need to take a blood test for vitamin. Just buy and drink vitamins I would not recommend” she said.