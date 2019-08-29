Called vitamins that can cause cancer
Cancerous tumors, particularly in the lungs can cause very harmless b vitamins (B6, B9 or B12).
This was stated by Professor of the Institute of nutrition at the University clinic of Schleswig-Holstein Martin Smolich.
The author has conducted a number of studies to prove that many of the vitamins in excess cause cancer. He noted that the more people strive to eat this vitamin, the higher the risk of developing the disease.
Among his genetic analyses were also discovered people who had exceeded the status of vitamin B12. These people were the owners of genetic lung cancer.
The author recalled that on the recommendations of the society of nutrition, adults need a day to consume 4 micrograms of vitamin B12, according to the Federal Institute for risk assessment, the person needs a day to eat about 25 µg of this vitamin.
He noted that the pharmacies sold vitamin B12 with a daily dose of 1000 mcg.