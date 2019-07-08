Called ways to get rid of bloating
Doctors told how do you solve a problem like bloating. Usually cause discomfort or a feeling of heaviness bloating is, where in the intestine the accumulation of gases.
Bloating can speak about presence of problems with the digestive system and to act as a separate symptom that occur, for example, against the use of low-quality food. Gases in the intestines, according to doctors, are physiologically normal, since the air can be in the digestive tract in the process of swallowing food. Not always a flatulence associated with any disease.
If bloating in a healthy person is infrequent, and occurs periodically, special treatment is required. Enough to make adjustments to the diet and follow the diet. Also to help solve the problem of natural preparations with a soothing effect.