“Calls like a dog”: social networks protested the treatment of trump with his wife Melania (video)
In social networks there was a short video made in early August during the visit of Donald and Melania trump in Dayton, where they visited the hospital the victims in the shooting in El Paso.
The video caused a storm of indignation. Many users wince as the US President treats his wife. On video standing near the car trump pats himself on the leg, after which it suitable spouse. “Like the dog calls”, “Girl, why do you let him call you like a dog? What the hell do you answer that?” “I know that he is rude, vulgar being misogynistic, but still find this video shocking,” wrote in the comments.
Melania Trump called over like she is a dog pic.twitter.com/PDjcL4oSLa
— Hear Me Roar (@Stop_Trump20) August 27, 2019
Others, however, believed that trump was just checking what is in his pocket — did he phone or keys.
This is not the first case when trump accused of mistreatment of the wife. So, before he made her get wet in the rain, taking an umbrella. A similar case also happened with his younger son.
Very Melania previously ridiculed in social networks due to the fact that on his return to the White house from France (after the G7 summit), she walked from the helicopter across the lawn wearing sunglasses although it was already dark night. Assumed that Mrs. trump wants thus to hide the lack of makeup. There were also humorous guesses that it is her double, because a “real” Melania flew with Justin Trudeau.
As wrote earlier “FACTS”, the network was delighted with the pictures, where the first lady of the United States languidly watching the Prime Minister of Canada.
