Calmac on the Ukrainian demanded the resignation of the former Dnrovts with the mayor
In the Kalmyk Elista city do not cease protests. The people demand that ex-Dnrovets Dmitry Trapeznikov has left an armchair of the mayor of Gorod.
At a recent meeting of one of the protesters turned to Trapeznikova in the Ukrainian language. The corresponding video appeared on Twitter account of the Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazanskogo.
— I want to appeal to Trapeznikova he hated the Ukrainian language. You despised the Ukrainian language, you destroyed the Ukrainian language in Donbass. You have arrived in Elista and Kalmykia in order to destroy the Kalmyk language, — said the activist.
Trapeznikov was appointed to the post of the mayor of Elista on 26 September 2019.
September 7, 2018, he left the Donbass, after spending seven days at the head of the “DNR” after the elimination of the leader of the militants Alexander Zakharchenko.