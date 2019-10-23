Calvin Klein has removed ads with a plus size model
October 23, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Users saw the ads featuring plus size model not bodypositive, and the promotion of unhealthy lifestyles.
Popular underwear brand Calvin Klein has removed ads from the full model, which caused a wave of criticism.
In is starred 22-year-old American Grammy-nominated rapper Jane Chica. For promo photos of the girl posing in underwear from Calvin Klein, showing characteristics of the body.
The pictures were signed with the phrase — “Say your truth in their Kelvins”.
Many fans of the brand and the users of the Network is perceived not as an example bodypositive thinking, and as promoting an unhealthy lifestyle.
In turn, the singer responded to the haters that her health is all right and it’s nobody’s business.