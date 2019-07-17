On Wednesday, the Ministry of environment of Cambodia reported that, in the main seaport of the country was discovered almost eight dozens of shipping containers filled with plastic waste, which came from the United States and Canada.

The representative of the Ministry of net Pheaktra (Neth Pheaktra) stated that the total weight of waste found in 83 containers at Sihanoukville, the main port of the country, amounted to 1600 tons.

The discovery of waste on Tuesday was the result of statements made last week, Prime Minister Hun Sen at the Cabinet meeting that Cambodia is not a dumping ground for any kind of waste and prohibits the import of any types of plastic waste and other recyclable materials.

The export of waste to Asian countries has become a major regional challenges after China, which had previously been the main destination, has banned the deployment on its territory almost all foreign plastic waste in the beginning of last year. Waste management was reoriented to other countries, such as Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia, which in turn also cease to provide such services.

Net Pheaktra reported that 70 containers were sent from the United States and 13 came from Canada. Both countries are major exporters of this kind of waste.

“The government Committee set up to study this question will investigate how and why the containers were in Cambodia,” said he. He added that any company found to be involved in the export of waste, will be fined and brought to justice.

“Cambodia will also begin the process of returning wastes to their countries of origin,” said NAT Pheaktra.

“Cambodia is not a trash can, where foreign countries can dispose of electronic waste, and the government also opposes any importation of plastic waste and lubricants for processing in this country,”he said.

E-waste, which often has toxic properties, is a serious problem, because these goods missed in one place, transported from port to port.

Nhim kun, Director General, General Department of customs and excise of Cambodia, told the Associated Press on Wednesday that the issue was taken after other countries in the region such as Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, have brought this issue to the attention of the Cambodian officials.

According to him, 83 of the container which profit for the period from October 2018 to the present, contain the only plastic waste and no toxic materials or radioactive substances.

In Cambodia the problem of plastic waste in the country is very serious and the public is poorly informed about the problem or the infrastructure to address it.