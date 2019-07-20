Came a bright videopedia about elections to the Parliament

In a network there was a funny propaganda video from one of the candidates for deputies to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, where the Russian propagandists, and characters from Russian propaganda shown by the fish catches on the hook of the fisherman.

The video was published on the popular Facebook community “Baba I kit”.

Among the fish characters of the movie – Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian language, culture Minister Medinsky, propagandists Olga Skobeeva, Margarita Simonyan, Vladimir Solovyov and Dmitry Kiselyov, recently the Ukrainian politician Anatoly Shary, a Soviet soldier, victory Day and others.

“I was going to catch, and then cook,” says the voice-over.

