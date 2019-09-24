Came to the notary, executed a will, the hospital told news on car crash
In the hospital, which treated the Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, came to the notary, who helped draw up the will.
Such news website Days.ru shared on condition of anonymity familiar with the situation source. “Do not know the details, but the nurses were whispering that the chamber made out a will”, — he assured journalists.
“In the will there is always a phrase that I say, “being of sound mind and memory, acting voluntarily, in the event of my death, this will make the next order”. And as Nasty as I had heard, now came to his senses and understands what makes family, as far as I know, and hastened to settle the red tape”, — said the man.
Recall that the heirs Zavorotnyuk are her children, mother and husband. . But later it was reported that the apartments in the Crimea, the actress has sold.
